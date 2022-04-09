When it comes to connection in the community, Rhonda Showers says “the real magic is bringing everyone to the table.”
Showers has been creating this magic since 2019 with the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County. On the second Friday of each month, the public is invited to an informational session — held in the dining room of Riverside Medical Center — to learn about services provided in the community.
Seeing a need for more emphasis on mental health services and connection, Showers began these roundtables doing what she does best — networking.
“I just started learning,” she said, sharing she became a “webinar junkie” and researched all she could about mental health services and connections.
As the outreach and teaching pastor at Peoples Church in Bourbonnais, Showers has a background in speaking with and learning from others. The Momence native, now living in Bourbonnais, also turns to her husband, Thom, who is a licensed clinical professional counselor.
The couple, who will be married 26 years next month and have three teenagers, are both passionate about helping others.
“I love people’s stories. I love connecting,” she said.
Her journey to begin the network was inspired by a loved one who was in need of mental health services. When Showers set out to help, she found there was a need in the community.
“It’s the day-to-day support, how to listen without making things worse or saying the wrong thing, and then finding critical resources for a loved one that really needed immediate help,” she explained.
This was exacerbated by a trip to Atlanta where Showers attended the West Side Summit presented by the West Side Future Fund, a group helping individuals who were being forced to move because of rising taxes and property values.
“I was like, ‘Aha, Kankakee needs this,’” she said of the summit.
Mental Health Network
Showers hit the ground running and has brought the network’s core values of relationships, bridges, learning and innovation to life with the monthly roundtables. The strategy is to educate the community, build relationships, amplify messages, and grow support groups and services.
Past presentations have been on topics such as eating disorders, law enforcement, trauma and the brain. A few organizations that have presented include Child Network, Clove Alliance (formerly KC-CASA), Harbor House and Kankakee Forgives.
The attendance at the monthly roundtables has grown since the network’s inception, and Showers says they have core members in addition to attendees who join for specific presentations.
“People are hungry for it,” she said. “I think the real value has been the educational presentations.”
She recently developed a board for the network, and they’re working together to make the roundtables more engaging. This includes implementing more participation along with the educational lectures.
The board will eventually have a representative for each sector the network works with, including providers, social services, residents, faith communities, government, first responders, employers, arts and media, and educators.
Anyone from those sectors and beyond is invited to attend the monthly meetings.
The beach ball
Showers introduces each roundtable with a beach ball analogy that she was introduced to through Susan Scott’s book “Fierce Conversations.”
“If we’re from two different world views, you see your worldview from a very specific lens and you don’t see mine [and vice versa],” she said. “So if we can begin to tip that beach ball and start the conversation, it broadens everything and creates understanding.”
She said this analogy works not only with world views but also with conversations in the home and the community.
Continued growth
In addition to that book, Showers also credits her organizational partner Jessica Lackey, a local educator, for helping with this endeavor.
“She was my dreaming and scheming partner,” Showers said. “She’s taught me so much about social-emotional learning … she’s a rockstar.”
She explained that the network’s success is that it not only teaches the public about services available to them, it puts a face to the name.
“When you have a face that you’ve met at an event like this, it’s so much easier to remember what they do and what they offer,” she explained, saying that the handoff is “more tangible.”
Showers said that she’s seen hope in the participants who continue attending, and they’ve collectively found there is help available.
“We can do this and it doesn’t have to be the way things were done before,” she said.
She shared that this is particularly seen in younger generations, as that age range is passionate about discussing mental health and erasing stigmas.
During the March 11 presentation on Kankakee Forgives, presenter Aaron Clark, director of City Life Center, brought along a few individuals who had gone through the process. Those three people, between the ages of 16 and 20, stood up to address the crowd.
In the most recent roundtable on April 8, the entire event was dedicated to networking and attendees sharing information on their services with other attendees.
Showers said she continues to be “astounded” by the community.
“I had no idea the things that were already here and the things people were doing and the innovation,” she said. “There are so many ways to get involved and [many] people to jump on board.”
