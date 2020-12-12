BRADLEY — After 41 years of teaching at Bradley Central Middle School, Mary Sharp will be retiring at the end of the school year. During her 40 years at the school, Sharp taught eighth-grade science, sponsored the student council and spearheaded the yearbook. Growing up in LaSalle, she developed an admiration for animals at a young age and would give Christmas gifts to all of the dogs in the neighborhood when she was 5. At 22, she began her teaching career at Bradley Central and since has taught hundreds of students, including the children — and even grandchildren — of former students.
Sharp’s love of animals became a part of her teaching career, as she has had a number of animals living in her classroom under her supervision and care.
“I was always an animal lover, and I think that’s probably why I wanted to teach science because of the biology part of that — the animals and the environment is kind of a passion of mine,” Sharp said.
Sharp said she is not a specialist in the rehabilitation and rescue of animals, but her students, current and former, have turned to her for assistance with animals in a number of situations during the years.
After having taught most of the responders at the Bradley Fire Department, a few firefighters knew who to call after they found a box turtle walking down Broadway Street. Knowing that Sharp has a shelter in her classroom that was safe for turtles, the former students drove the box turtle — now named Rescue — in an emergency vehicle to the school where he still resides today.
“There’s always been animals here [in the classroom], and it just sort of grew as time went on,” explained Sharp, who noted the science classroom always had fish, even before she began teaching there.
More than halfway through her teaching career, Sharp was contacted by the mother of a student who heard she might be able to help with an issue. The mother had bought an iguana for her children, not knowing how large the lizard would become. She had him in a small cage and knew he needed a different environment. Sharp offered her classroom as the iguana’s new residence, and Billy has been living there for more than 25 years.
Most iguanas only have a lifespan of 12 to 15 years, making it incredibly unusual for Billy to nearly double that average lifespan.
“The joke was I can’t retire until Billy dies,” Sharp said with a laugh. “Well, Billy’s not dying, so Billy will be going home with me.”
Another opportunity for an animal addition to the classroom came from a former and current student — a father-and-son duo who would be moving to Indiana and were unable to move their two bearded dragons with them. After taking in the two reptiles, one of the bearded dragons had developed a lump on his back, which turned out to be melanoma. Sharp took him for surgery and radiation treatment at University of Illinois, and he is now a cancer survivor.
Additionally, Sharp took in an 18-inch fish named Pacu, who now lives in the classroom’s 250-gallon tank. The classroom also has a tortoise and a Pacman frog. At home, Sharp has three rabbits, two of which she rescued from a shelter and one she took in from another school, as well as three parrots.
One of the rabbits, Jake, and one of the parrots, Kiwi, enjoy visiting the classroom and interacting with students when school is in session. Jake is known to be a “therapy bunny” as his furry existence is a calming presence for students.
“Having the animals in my classroom is such a learning experience for the kids,” said Sharp, who spoke to the responsibilities involved with caring for animals.
When discussing the advice she would give to someone looking to bring an animal into their home, she stressed research, proper expenses and time are necessities when caring for animals.
“I would definitely say just do your research so you really know what the animal needs,” she said.
All of the animals have been memorable experiences for Sharp, but it’s the district, staff and students who have made the past 41 years so significant.
“This has been an amazing experience,” Sharp said. “I feel very blessed that I was able to work in a school district that is very respectful of the teachers and the staff. They have not only allowed but supported me having the animals in the classroom. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some of the greatest people on the planet.”
Sharp said every day of her job has been different because the kids are all so different. This helps especially on the bad days, as there are several students “who make everything seem worthwhile,” she said.
“I feel very blessed I’ve been able to stay in touch with many former students. Many of whom I can now call my friends.”
During the course of her time at Bradley Central, Sharp never had to think twice about that school being the right fit for her. After starting there in her early 20s, Sharp said she never looked back.
“The district has become my family,” she said. “It’s been kind of like a dream.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!