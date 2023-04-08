Those who do volunteer work tend to have compassionate hearts. Take Larry Self, for example; he was just named Volunteer of the Year by the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

Perhaps his name should be Larry Selfless.

Since 2014, the Harry Burkhalter Volunteer of Year Award has been presented to a resident who goes above and beyond for the community. In 2022, that resident was Self, who became a go-to volunteer for the animals at Perry Farm.

Recommended for you