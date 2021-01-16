Kendra Hansen is a board certified adult nurse practitioner specializing in electrophysiology and brings with her more than three decades of experience in the nursing profession. In her 34 years of nursing, she’s made major academic achievements, has passed that knowledge onto up-and-coming nurses and has, literally, made a difference in the lives of her patients.
In 2011, Hansen received her Doctor of Nursing Practice and Master of Science in Nursing degrees from University of St. Francis in Joliet. Since then, she has been working as an adjunct instructor at University of St. Francis — a role she holds near and dear to her heart.
“I love to teach and all of the things I love doing, I just get to keep doing even when I’m not working,” said Hansen of her instructor position.
Hansen — who has lived in the area her whole life, growing up in Clifton and L’Erable — also holds memberships in a number of medical associations, including Sigma Theta Tau National Honor Society of Nursing (which she joined while obtaining her bachelor’s degree), American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Doctors of Nursing Practice, American College of Nurse Practitioners, South Suburban Nurses in Advanced Practice and Society of Nurses in Advanced Practice.
The nursing journey began for Hansen while she was attending Kankakee Community College, where she was in the National Honor Society. She knew that her passion was in this field and hasn’t looked back.
“I am very passionate about nursing itself and my goal in life is to take great care of patients and people,” said Hansen. “I come to work and sometimes I can’t believe they pay me to do this. I love it so much.”
Joining Riverside in 2017, Hansen has made a mark on the community with her work in the Kankakee-located Heart and Vascular Institute – alongside electrophysiologist Dr. Brad Suprenant. Prior to moving into the unit at 375 N. Wall St., in Kankakee, Hansen and Dr. Suprenant worked together for many years right across the street.
“[Riverside] embraced us and we were pretty fortunate to continue our work here in Kankakee,” expressed Hansen, who spoke to her enjoyment of working with the company and the leadership.
Hansen’s team, including Dr. Beri, specializes in electrophysiology which deals with cardiac arrhythmias and electricity problems of the heart. Hansen and her team work extensively with telehealth as remote monitoring comes to the team through secure websites; something that existed for years prior to the pandemic.
With all of this under her belt, Hansen was one of the Riverside nurses to recently be nominated and recognized for the Year of the Nurse, which was developed as a result of the healthcare crisis faced during 2020.
This whole year, Riverside has been promoting the Year of the Nurse. Within and throughout Riverside, the management and leadership have been identifying and recognizing individual nursing staff for their excellence.
In a post on Riverside’s social media, the healthcare organization wrote, “Congratulations to Kendra H. from Riverside’s Heart and Vascular Institute. ... She is consistently a positive resource within her department and organization.
“She takes the utmost pride in providing outstanding care to her patients and is always quick to find any resolution to a problem that arises. Kendra takes every opportunity to educate the staff regarding patient care is a prime example of what it means to be a great provider and leader.”
The World Health Organization designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. Not only did this honor the work that frontline healthcare workers have endured as a result of coronavirus, but it fittingly fell on the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.
“I was actually quite surprised, I thought that was very sweet that [Riverside] recognized that,” stated Hansen. “Sometimes you don’t realize that people notice things about you. I’m very humbled.”
Learn more about Kendra Hansen and the Riverside Heart and Vascular Institute team online at doctors.riversidehealthcare.org.
