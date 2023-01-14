Standing in the large basement of her Bourbonnais home, Marsha Hill, 82, gives a tour of what she calls her “Woman Cave.”

Taking in the various decor on the walls and shelves, three things are immediately evident about Hill: One, she’s very creative; two, she adores her family; three, she loves the theater.

“I don’t throw anything away,” she said as she walks past shelf after shelf which display memorabilia from different performances she’s directed over the years.

Recommended for you