Celia Greer, Teen Zone Coordinator for the Kankakee Public Library, stands near the teen fiction section of the Teen Zone. The area is currently being renovated to match the needs of "teens in 2022," said Greer.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Celia Greer, Teen Zone Coordinator for the Kankakee Public Library, stands near her work station in the Teen Zone. Greer has been with the library for over three years.
Getting kids, specifically teenagers, excited about learning can be difficult. Getting them to be excited about learning outside of school can be near impossible.
Celia Greer, Teen Coordinator at the Kankakee Public Library, has made that difficulty more palatable, as she has created a safe space for teens to learn, socialize and grow — all within the comfort of the downtown library.
“The goal is to get them in the building because we know that we are the heart of the community,” said Greer. “We’re a safe space and we want to be able to share the location and share what we have here and it’s more than books.”
Greer began working part time with the library in February 2019. Being the mother to four kids under the age of 7, she was appreciative of all the library had to offer for younger kids, but wanted to enhance programming for teens.
When the Teen Zone coordinator position opened up, it was kismet.
“I was working very closely with the [former] coordinator and we would spend a lot of time brainstorming what we could do to bring in more teens,” she recalled.
Waiting and hoping that teens would just walk through the door was not an option, and Greer opted to go out into the community and into the schools to reach out to teens directly — letting them know all that the library had to offer.
Her first offering? A teen talent show.
“My main thing that I love to do is the talent show,” she said, stating that the first one was “very successful.” About 10 teens participated and showcases their talents of singing, dancing and more.
This year, the talent show went to a whole new level and had its own stage at the Merchant Street MusicFest. Participants were selected after talent show auditions at the library earlier in the summer.
It’s during these events that Greer gets to blend her work passion with her personal passion, which is making music. She created a take on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series and has created Corner Jams for the library, where musicians can perform.
“I’ve done the first two Corner Jams with my own original music and I’ve had a live band in this space,” she said. “We had it set up where you wouldn’t even recognize it.”
On the subject of recognizing the space, Greer noted that it’s currently undergoing renovations, and will become a space that is more in-tune with the teens of the 2020s.
Walls are being repainted and TVs will be mounted. There will be a gaming section and a cafe area, as well as a study section.
“We’re trying to make it more teen-relatable,” she said.
PRETTY TOUGH
One of Greer’s most successful programming additions thus far has been Pretty Tough, a workshop geared towards girls and young women. The inspiration for this was three-fold.
First, she drew on her own experience of not having many teen groups available in high school. Second, she thought about how many students lost out on one or two years of in-person school with the pandemic.
“I know there is really nowhere for these teen girls to have a space to just open up and talk and have girl talk about necessary things,” she said of the program’s genesis.
Third and finally, she was inspired by a similar workshop created for young men.
“My question was, ‘What about the girls?’” she said. “One thing about me is if there is not a space for me, something that’s already created, I’ll create my own space.”
Greer collaborated with community organizations including Illinois Coalition of Community Services [ICCS] and Clove Alliance to create frequent workshops and events for Pretty Tough. Carmen King of Clove Alliance serves as a counselor for the group.
Greer credits King, as well as Rhonda Currie of ICCS, for helping make the program possible.
“Rhonda has been a huge safety net for me,” Greer said.
As for the program’s participants, Greer said they have taken well to the workshops.
“Their first question is always ‘When is the next meeting?’”
She said that her hope is that the program is “doing something for the girls.”
“I’m using the term ‘girls’ loosely, because I want to be open to any and everyone.”
One thing that she makes clear, in any of her programming, is that she is not going to tolerate negative attitudes or disrespect. She said oftentimes teens will come in with their guard up, and it’s up to her to bring them down.
“I’m like, ‘You know, when you enter into a space with other people, you might want to speak or smile or something,’” she said of explaining to the teens.
With that, she wants people to know that the Teen Zone — and the library as a whole — is a safe and friendly space.
“We’re friendly over here, we don’t bite,” she said. “We just want to see the teens succeed.”
