Getting kids, specifically teenagers, excited about learning can be difficult. Getting them to be excited about learning outside of school can be near impossible.

Celia Greer, Teen Coordinator at the Kankakee Public Library, has made that difficulty more palatable, as she has created a safe space for teens to learn, socialize and grow — all within the comfort of the downtown library.

“The goal is to get them in the building because we know that we are the heart of the community,” said Greer. “We’re a safe space and we want to be able to share the location and share what we have here and it’s more than books.”

Recommended for you