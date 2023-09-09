For 15 years, Johnnie Graham-Wicks and her family lived at 591 S. Elm Ave., Kankakee. By happenstance, this same home would become Graham-Wicks’ office in 2022.

“It kinda felt like home,” she said upon returning to her former address.

She and her husband sold their home and moved to Bourbonnais. The person who purchased the home would then sell it to the city of Kankakee, which led to it becoming the Strong Neighborhoods Home and the headquarters of Kankakee United, where Graham-Wicks serves as the organization’s director with an emphasis on violence prevention.

Recommended for you