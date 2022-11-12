It’s not unusual to see Daniel Gerber running through Manteno while carrying the American flag. The U.S. Navy veteran and avid runner — who has completed 17 marathons — has felt compelled to honor veterans and the United States by running with the flag on holidays like Veterans Day, the Fourth of July and Memorial Day.

“I run almost every day and I thought, ‘I’m going to do something special for Veterans Day [and] run with the flag,’” Gerber said while giving a tour of the Manteno American Legion.

“I want to run like that to celebrate Veterans Day. And, probably a lot of people don’t know it’s Veterans Day and they’ll see somebody with the flag and maybe they’ll start thinking about it.”

Recommended for you