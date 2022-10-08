Citizen Spotlight: Dr. Nathan Frogge

Cardiovascular specialist Dr. Nathan Frogge, a Kankakee native, returned home to work at Riverside in August.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

For Dr. Nathan Frogge, home is where the heart is — both literally and figuratively.

The cardiovascular specialist returned home to Kankakee in August to take a position at Riverside Healthcare after fellowships at Washington University in St. Louis where he worked at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Born and raised in Kankakee, the doctor is glad to be home.

“It was a great opportunity, you know, I have my roots here. My family is still here,” Frogge said. “There was an opportunity at Riverside for their structural heart program and to help accelerate the growth that’s going on here and be close to home. So it was a perfect overlap for me.”

Recommended for you