For Dr. Nathan Frogge, home is where the heart is — both literally and figuratively.
The cardiovascular specialist returned home to Kankakee in August to take a position at Riverside Healthcare after fellowships at Washington University in St. Louis where he worked at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Born and raised in Kankakee, the doctor is glad to be home.
“It was a great opportunity, you know, I have my roots here. My family is still here,” Frogge said. “There was an opportunity at Riverside for their structural heart program and to help accelerate the growth that’s going on here and be close to home. So it was a perfect overlap for me.”
The son of Jim and Maggie Frogge, Nathan was introduced to science at an early age, as his father taught science for over four decades at Bishop McNamara Catholic School.
“I had an early interest in science. [Dad] was constantly exposing us to what would later become STEM before it was formalized in that sense. So I had a lot of early exposure with that.”
In addition to science, Frogge was introduced not only to medicine, but Riverside, at a young age, as his mom spent over 30 years working with the hospital.
“Growing up I was always around Riverside — I was tagging along with my mom to work every now and then,” he said, recalling one of his “most vivid memories” of coming into work with his mom after a 1999 train accident.
“She was called in for an emergency and we had to come in with her to her office at that time. Riverside had a major role in the crisis intervention for that.
“And seeing her rise through the leadership, starting off as a nurse here and the impact that she could have on patients, on the community, on the people around her, it was tremendous.”
He would eventually start coming to Riverside of his own volition to begin shadowing a doctor Frogge now works with, Steve Decker.
“One of the most influential experiences I had was actually when I was shadowing him in the ER,” Frogge said, recalling a patient who came in after having a massive heart attack. He said he watched as Decker helped the cardiology team figure out what was going on and what the next steps were.
“I eventually followed up and figured out what had happened,” said Frogge. “That was sort of the beginning of my interest in cardiology. It continued to grow from there.”
FULL CIRCLE
With that ER patient, Frogge learned that they had had a STEMI, which is a heart attack with a completely blocked coronary artery.
When Frogge returned to Riverside this year, he participated in his “first STEMI case.”
“I came down to meet Steve Decker and work with him again,” he recalled. “To go through sort of the full life cycle with [that work] and know that it’s a meaningful impact on the community that raised you and that is still there and that you care about. It makes it that much more meaningful.”
While still settling into his role, Frogge said it’s not unusual to work approximately 12-hour days. He said a lot of his days’ work is preparation for what will happen the following day.
In the event that he has free time, he said that he enjoys spending that with his family. They live on the river and enjoy fishing.
His two kids are now going through the Bishop McNamara school system — just as he did — and he said it’s important to him to be involved in their school.
When asked what it’s like to have gone through that very school system and now have children that are students there, Frogge said that experience “is surreal.”
“A lot is new and different and good, but a lot is so similar that it’s deja vu to see,” he said. “There are a few of the teachers that are still there that even taught me.”
STAYING HEALTHY
Being that heart health is something that impacts everyone, Frogge shared how people should be keeping their heart at front-of-mind.
He said maintaining a healthy weight and active lifestyle are important, as is keeping in touch with a primary care doctor — especially if there is a family history of heart health issues.
“Getting those things taken care of early — before you’d need to see me and I’d have to actually take care of something — is very important.”
He added it’s also important to get blood pressure checks and to know cholesterol levels.
Regarding seeing a primary care doctor, Frogge said he was taught the following rule-of-thumb: “In your twenties, you should be seen two times; in your thirties, you should be seen three times; in your forties, you should probably be seen every year.”
