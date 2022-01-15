Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence, Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by 10 PM CST this evening. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Localized minor flooding due to an ice jam located near the I-55 bridge between the Kankakee Conservation Area and Wilmington. * WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Flooding of overbank areas near and upstream of the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 5.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady below flood stage at 5.3 feet. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&