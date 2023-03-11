The first time Francis DuVoisin entered the Perry Farm House, he was a year old. The most recent time he entered the house, he was 100.

On March 1, Bourbonnais Township Park District hosted a birthday celebration for DuVoisin on the grounds of Perry Farm as DuVoisin’s family lived in the farmhouse from 1924 until 1988, when the property was given to the state, allowing for the park district to form.

“It’s real nice of you people doing this for me,” DuVoisin said over cake and punch inside the house during the celebration. “I’ll tell ya, I can’t believe I’m 100 … [it’s been] 100 wonderful years, especially on the Perry Farm.”

