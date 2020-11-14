Most people learn about the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in history class. Others learn about it through experience. Paulette Crank, secretary of the NAACP’s Kankakee chapter and state treasurer, is one of those people.
Crank — a 27-year resident of Kankakee, mother of three sons and grandmother to four girls and four boys — was first introduced to the NAACP when living in Park Forest.
It wasn’t until 1996, after she had moved to Kankakee, that she was encouraged by a friend to join the local chapter.
“The NAACP gave me an avenue for giving back to people who had given so much of their lives so that I could get a higher education and be able to provide for my family,” Crank said. “I was raised to believe in community service and giving back.”
Crank was born and raised in Gastonia, N.C., and she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, N.C. In 1977, she moved to Park Forest and began her career as an educator at Shapiro Center in 1988 (where she spent 29 years until retiring in 2017). Crank received her Master of Arts degree in multi-categorical special education from Governors State University in 1993.
With all of her career experience and education under her belt, Crank began her involvement with the Kankakee chapter of the NAACP.
“I always respected the mission of this great organization,” Crank said.
Her work experience with the NAACP has mostly been on the local level since 1996. Initially, she volunteered to help on a variety of committees. Eventually, Crank would become branch secretary which would include involvement at the state level.
In 2010 when the state treasurer retired, Crank was asked to take on that position, which she still holds today.
“My involvement with the NAACP has really been life changing and character building,” Crank said. “I have attended many national conventions all over the U.S., and have been in the presence of many black historians such as President Barack Obama, Myrlie Lee Evers, Congressman John Lewis, Julian Bond, Jesse Jackson and Benjamin Hooks.”
These are not the only highlights that Crank reflects on. She shared the story of taking a bus to Jena, La., in 2006 to participate in a march after nooses were hung from a tree at a local high school.
“I was so amazed at the number of marchers. People by the thousands came from all over the United States,” remembered Crank. “At one point, I walked upon a crowd that had stopped and, as I approached, I noticed that Tyler Perry was in the middle greeting the marchers. It was one more example of the amazing appeal that the NAACP and their efforts has to people in all walks of life.
“I returned after two days without seeing a bed, exhausted and with swollen legs and feet from extensive walking and sitting on the bus. It was an amazing experience.”
According to Crank, within the NAACP, there are many important values and beliefs. The organization believes in equal justice under the law for all people. Within the organization, there are many committees and each committee holds the beliefs of equal justice and fair play. They are responsible for educating the community as fair as their rights under the law and advocating for them when their rights have been violated.
“All of us are volunteers. There is no one in our organization that gets paid,” said Crank. “The people that you see or that you know are workers for the NAACP give of themselves day after day with rarely a thank you. We listen to story after story about injustices that people suffer and we do what we can to help.”
On a national level, Crank said the organization has an amazing civil rights history and deserves the support of every American, especially black Americans.
“The community should realize that the organization consists of a small group of volunteers committed to helping people of all colors who feel they are being treated unfairly in a variety of walks of life,” said Crank.
She also expressed her frustration with people not exercising their right to vote when there was such a hard fight for that to be available.
On a local level, Crank encourages people to attend forums and get involved to truly understand what the organization does.
The Kankakee chapter is open to new members (annual membership fee is $30), and Crank said that the chapter has seen recent growth in participation — something she expects to continue increasing within the current climate.
“Our strength is in our numbers and membership is our life blood,” Crank said. “I want this branch to live long after I’m gone. For that to happen, we need young adults who want to be committed to the fight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!