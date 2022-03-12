After 28-and-a-half years with River Valley Special Recreation Association, executive director Tom Breitenbucher has decided it’s time to retire. His last day will be May 31.
“It felt like it was just time to step aside and maybe [get some] fresh ideas from somebody else,” he said.
RVSRA, which is dedicated to providing activities and events for individuals with special needs, is currently in the process of going through resumes to hire a new director.
The organization, located at 1335 E. Broadway in Bradley, joined the community in 1988. It serves the park districts of Bourbonnais Township, Kankakee Valley and Limestone Township.
The services — which include weekly programming, special events and trips, and participation in the Special Olympics — are available to ages 5 and older. A good portion of recreation participants are aged 22 and older, as 22 is the graduation age for high school special education programs.
“Sometimes at 21 or 22, the light comes on for families like, ‘OK, now what do we do for socialization and recreation?’” Breitenbucher said, sharing that RVSRA not only benefits the participants who take part in programs but it also provides a service to the families.
He said that while there sometimes is an element of uneasiness for parents to bring their children to RVSRA for the first time and “let go,” they offer short programs of just an hour or two that help as a way to introduce the parent and the participant to the organization.
A look at programming
In Breitenbucher’s office is a map of the United States, with stickers placed throughout the map with different years written on them. These mark the states the organization has visited with residents.
While bigger trips took a hit due to COVID, the organization still provided opportunities for activities and recreation during the pandemic.
“We always have that core group of about 15-20 that will do just about anything we throw out there,” he said.
When asked about the most popular activity, an immediate answer sprung to mind.
“Bowling,” he quickly answered. “They all love to bowl.”
He said that day trips to museums, baseball games, zoos and amusement parks also are popular with participants.
“I’ve always kind of joked with my staff that, as long as there’s food and a bus ride, we’ll get like 15 people to sign up,” he said.
RVSRA and its participants also are very involved in Special Olympics. Breitenbucher mentioned that this has grown in the sense that they provide more opportunities now than compared to 20 years ago.
“They’re just kind of in their glory when they’re doing that,” Breitenbucher said of Special Olympians. “It really is very touching and heartwarming.”
Special Olympics spans the whole year as different sports are held at different times. Currently underway is basketball and swimming. The big event of the year is the Summer Olympics held in Bloomington-Normal, which offers a number of sports.
In addition to the increase in Special Olympics programming, RVSRA has immensely amped up its programming and participation since Breitenbucher began in 1993. At that time, the organization had about 75 participants and 35 programs. Now, the mailing list consists of over 340 participants and around 120 programs are offered in a given year.
Looking back, that growth is what the soon-to-be retiree is most proud of — as well as expanding the organization physically.
In 2003, RVSRA had saved enough money to purchase its current location. Prior to that, it had been operated out of a building at Bird Park in Kankakee.
“That was certainly a big step for the organization to have our own identity and home base,” he said. “That was a huge thing.”
From there, the organization obtained its own vehicle to make trips more feasible, and then in recent years, a foundation was developed to help offset RVSRA’s standard operating budget.
Something Brietenbucher helped facilitate in the last several years was bringing the Great Mouse Race to the area. The annual fundraiser happens in the fall and is a major source of revenue for the organization.
Between the foundation and the race, the organization has been able to raise over $110,000 in the last five years.
Meet Tom
When looking ahead to retirement, Breitenbucher said his current plans are to “probably be a better golfer and a better boater.”
He said he plans to enjoy the summer with his wife before reevaluating in the fall and possibly taking on a part-time job.
Originally from Keokuk, Iowa, Breitenbucher attended the University of Northern Iowa where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation. He currently lives in Bourbonnais and initially came to the area for a job as youth director for the Kankakee YMCA.
After being at the YMCA for about eight years, he made the shift over to RVSRA. He noted that the move stayed in the same area of recreation, but shifted the focus to special needs individuals “who require a little more supervision and attention.”
He made it clear that the accomplishments of his time at RVSRA would not have been possible without his staff.
“I’ve had a great group of volunteers and parents over the years,” he said. “And a really great group of staff.”
The volunteers and staff currently are gearing up for the annual summer day camp. During this time, a number of students studying special education come on board to help facilitate the camp.
For more information on River Valley Special Recreation Association, visit rivervalleysra.com.
