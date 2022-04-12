Cissna Park's County Theatre Workshop returns after two years Daily Journal staff report Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 “Addams Family” was Country Theatre Workshop’s summer 2019 performance. The company shut down shortly after due to COVID and will reopen this spring. Submitted photo In 2017, Country Theatre Workshop in Cissna Park performed “The Wizard of Oz.” Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CISSNA PARK — Country Theatre Workshop in Cissna Park is returning from its COVID-related hiatus just in time for its 40th season.The returning production is “The Little Mermaid,” with auditions set for April 23 and 24 at the CTW building on Route 49 in Cissna Park.At noon both days, auditions will be held for ages 7-12. At 1 p.m. both days, auditions will be held for ages 13 and over. Role hopefuls only need to attend one date.For more information, go to countrytheatre.org or contact director Pat Ward at pward1951@comcast.net or 815-383-1269. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesShamrock Golf Course up and running with new ownersProsecution eyes second suspect in courthouse shootout caseBradley musician becomes Grammy-winning songwriterNew Dunkin going up in MantenoDeath notices: April 6, 2022Trial set for priest charged in 2017 sexual assault case$2 million bond set in sexual assault caseMan arrested in multiple thefts of alcohol, energy drinksDeath notices: April 9, 2022Grant Park man agrees to plead guilty to possessing stolen weapons Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.