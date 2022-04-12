CISSNA PARK — Country Theatre Workshop in Cissna Park is returning from its COVID-related hiatus just in time for its 40th season.

The returning production is “The Little Mermaid,” with auditions set for April 23 and 24 at the CTW building on Route 49 in Cissna Park.

At noon both days, auditions will be held for ages 7-12. At 1 p.m. both days, auditions will be held for ages 13 and over. Role hopefuls only need to attend one date.

For more information, go to countrytheatre.org or contact director Pat Ward at pward1951@comcast.net or 815-383-1269.

