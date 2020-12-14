KANKAKEE — Due to the increased growth of COVID-19 in the area, the 21st Judicial Circuit announced that it is extending the pause in jury trials until Feb. 22, 2021, for Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
Chief Judge Michael Kramer said that the court has already made extensive use of remote virtual hearings this year, it will be increasing its reliance on them to minimize the number of persons who must enter courthouse buildings. All court facilities remain open.
“This is a step taken out of caution,” Kramer said. “We have been very successful in minimizing the spread of virus in our facilities, but we know that the situation in the community is changing. We must all be mindful of the risk.”
Kramer said litigants should be aware of the following:
Litigants should be given instructions on how to attend court remotely, but if they have questions they should refer to the Kankakee County Circuit Clerk’s website (www.co.kankakee.il.us/circuitclerk.html), the 21st Judicial Circuit Court Facebook page or for Iroquois County cases, contact the circuit clerk (815-432-6950) or www.co.iroquois.il.us/circuit-clerk.
Some court case times may be rescheduled. Litigants should make sure the circuit clerk has their current contact information, including email address, to ensure proper notification.
Any litigants who must appear in person are strongly discouraged from bringing other persons to court with them.
“We aren’t operating as we did before the pandemic, but we won’t be shut down to the degree we were in the spring,” Kramer said. “The continued good work and cooperation of attorneys, staff, and the public have gotten us through this so far, and we are optimistic that the end is in sight.”
