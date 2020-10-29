KANKAKEE — The traffic division of the Kankakee County Circuit Clerk’s Office is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
“In an abundance of caution, we have requested the traffic clerks quarantine at home through Nov. 9,” Circuit Clerk Sandy Cianci said in a news release.
Cianci said she learned of the employee’s positive test on Tuesday, which is the day the office closed.
Traffic services will be handled in the circuit clerk’s office in Room 209 of the Kankakee County Courthouse, Cianci said. Traffic court will maintain its regular court calls in rooms 109 and 200.
“Courts will continue to operate consistent with all CDC guidelines,” Chief Judge Michael Kramer said.
He said no other offices have had to close.
