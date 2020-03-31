Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Circuit Clerk’s office will begin reduced staffing starting Monday, for a two-week period, unless extended at the end of the two weeks, per an administrative order from 21st Circuit Chief Judge Michael Kramer.
The clerks will enter the new or rescheduled court date information online into CourtView (eaccess.k3county.net/eservices) and will not be sending notice by regular mail, per the order.
Any person involved in a court case shall be responsible for obtaining their court date online at eaccess.k3county.net/eservices.
The civil cases have been rescheduled per each judge’s discretion, any person involved in a court case shall be responsible for obtaining their court date online at heaccess.k3county.net/eservices.
“We thank everyone in advance for their understanding and patience during this difficult, unprecedented time,” Kankakee County Circuit Clerk Sandra Cianci said.
