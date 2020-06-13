BOURBONNAIS — Adventure Christian Church is making COVID-19 antibody testing available to both members and the local community, saying that understanding past exposure to COVID-19 and whether antibodies are present can offer peace of mind and help individuals make decisions regarding their personal health.
The church is offering the Abbott Laboratories’ IgG antibody test, which doesn’t screen for active COVID-19 infections but rather to help identify if previous exposure is present. The test has demonstrated high accuracy (99.6%) and has received FDA emergency use authorization, according to a press release.
Administered by CHC Wellbeing, a Chicago-based wellness company with two decades of health prevention and screening experience, testing will be conducted at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais. CHC will be ensuring participant safety by adhering to strict protocols for sanitation and social distancing.
Available testing dates are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, and 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. The cost of antibody testing is $130.
If you are interested in registering for the antibody test, visit app.chcw.com and enter program code 4329Adv147 in the New Participants box. Follow the prompts to register and select an appointment date and time.
For questions about the event or for registration assistance, contact CHC Wellbeing at 866-373-4242 and press 1 to reach the antibody testing team.
