BOURBONNAIS — It’s been a challenging 2020 with the effects of the pandemic altering daily lives of nearly everyone, especially for those in the medical profession.
The congregation at Cornerstone Church in Bourbonnais wanted to do something special with its Christmas offering. The church decided to thank those on the front lines of COVID pandemic.
“We collect a Christmas offering each year, and part of it goes back to the community,” said Chrystal Seccombe, executive administrator at Cornerstone. “On Wednesday we’re going to be delivering care packages to ICU nurses at Riverside and St. Mary’s.”
Each individual care package will have energy bars, hand cream, candy and a devotional book for the nurses. The packages will be given to the ICU nurses — 55 at Riverside Medical Center and 45 at AMITA Health St. Mary’s — beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
“We just wanted to show appreciation for all that they’re doing COVID,” Seccombe said. “We know they’re working hard and tirelessly.”
Cornerstone is calling the care packages, “Love in Jesus’ Name.” Right now, the 200-strong congregation is devoting all the collection proceeds to the care packages.
“So far it’s everything we’ve received,” Seccombe said. “The collection goes through Christmas.”
The church is also going to make a video of Pastor Bob Grysen and church members distributing the care package so they entire congregation can celebrate the offering.
“We want to make sure nurses get thanked for all the hard work they’re doing,” Seccombe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!