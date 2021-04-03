Weather Alert

...ELEVATED TO NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE DANGER TODAY... The combination of southwest winds gusting up to 30 to 35 mph, relative humidity values falling to around 25 percent, and very mild temperatures will result in an elevated to near-critical fire danger today. This means that any fires that develop will have the potential to spread rapidly out of control. Burning is not recommended today. Be aware of any burning restrictions in your area, and contact your local fire department with any questions and if control of the fire is lost. Use extra caution with any open flames, do not park on grass, and ensure no vehicle parts such as chains drag on the ground.