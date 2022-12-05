Families gather to take photos by the tree Saturday night during the Christmas in Manteno event at the Square on Second. The day began with Santa’s parade followed by visits with Santa and the Holiday Business Walk ahead of the annual lighting of Main Street and the village's Christmas tree, which is surrounded by more than 40 smaller trees decorated by local businesses and organizations on Christmas Tree Lane.
Dominick Halper, 5, of Manteno, smiles after helping light up Main Street in Manteno on Saturday night during the Christmas in Manteno event at the Square on Second. Halper's coloring contest was voted as a winner, earning him the switch-pulling job this year.
Attendees walk around Manteno's Square on Second with hot beverages to observe Christmas Tree Lane, which features more than 40 trees decorated by local businesses and organizations, during the Christmas in Manteno event Saturday night.
Below-freezing temps couldn’t keep Manteno from turning on its Christmas spirit.
Many gathered Saturday night for the Christmas in Manteno event at the Square on Second as the day began with Santa’s parade followed by visits with Santa and the Holiday Business Walk.
The annual lighting of Main Street and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony followed, with a little help from the village of Manteno’s coloring contest winners Dominick Halper, Abigail Kennell and Colton Bechard.
Christmas Tree Lane, created by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, also helped to light up the town with more than 40 trees decorated by local businesses and organizations.
