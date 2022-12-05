Below-freezing temps couldn’t keep Manteno from turning on its Christmas spirit.

Many gathered Saturday night for the Christmas in Manteno event at the Square on Second as the day began with Santa’s parade followed by visits with Santa and the Holiday Business Walk.

The annual lighting of Main Street and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony followed, with a little help from the village of Manteno’s coloring contest winners Dominick Halper, Abigail Kennell and Colton Bechard.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

