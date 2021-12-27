As the celebration of the Christmas holiday begins to wind down, there are some things that cannot be packed up and put away.
The Bradley Public Works Department will help out village residents with one bulky item -- the Christmas tree.
Residents can take their live Christmas tree and leave it in any one of the village parks until Jan. 10 and the village will collect and dispose of the undecorated tree at its Environmental Protection Agency-approved burn pit.
The village has provided this service for several years.
Public Works director Terry Memenga said the village typically hauls away about 100 trees annually.
