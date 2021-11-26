BOURBONNAIS — Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Christmas will be coming to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. The elves are busy preparing the park for the first Christmas In the Park.
The festivities will begin with an Ugliest Sweater Run/Walk. Come dressed in your favorite holiday attire and start the day with a brisk walk or run and cup of hot cocoa.
Also starting at 9 a.m., the Perry Farm House will be busy with games and activities for the entire family. From 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., the star of event will be Santa. Come for a Perry Farm barn picture with Santa. Families are encouraged to arrive early.
There will also be activities happening while waiting to meet with Santa, including games such as lumberjack toss and penguin bowling. For the crafters, there will be cookie decorating stations and do-it-yourself backpack.
The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association carolers will be on hand to celebrate the season through the singing of holiday classics. There also will be a carriage ride through the woods.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at any of the Bourbonnais Township Park District facilities. To learn more visit BTPD.org/Christmas.
Pre-sale family ticket bundles are on sale now for $40 and include a family photo session, carriage ride and 15 activity tickets for cookie decorating, crafts, games, barrel train rides and more.
Ticket purchase is strongly encouraged, as pre-sale tickets will include an additional five free tickets to use that day, which is a $5 savings.
