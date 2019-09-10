Daily Journal staff report
The 25th annual Christmas Golf in September event is set for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Oak Springs Golf Course. This fundraiser for Christmas Day Inc. begins with lunch at 11 a.m., a shotgun start at noon and dinner at 5 p.m.
Honorary chairs for this year’s event are Mike and Sharon Smith. Mike is president of the Kankakee Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. He also serves as president and assistant business manager of the Great Plains Laborers District Council. Mike is the secretary-treasurer of Laborers’ Local 751 where he also served as business manager from 1993 until 2015. He is a 34-year member of the local Union.
In addition, he is a founding member and the chairman of KFL Community Services Inc., which serves as the labor charity for the Kankakee Federation of Labor.
Sharon retired from Kankakee County where she worked first in the recorder’s office from 1995 to 2000. She then served as the treasurer’s office chief deputy then the auditor’s office chief deputy before retiring in 2013.
Price is $100 per person for golf and dinner or $25 for dinner only. A variety of sponsorship opportunities, from title sponsor to door prizes, are also available.
The event is the sole source of funding for Christmas Day Inc. The organization’s volunteers provide a complete holiday dinner to individuals who are home alone or in need on Dec. 25. The free dinner is offered at sites in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Grant Park, Manteno, Momence, Kankakee, St. Anne and Sun River Terrace.
To register for the golf outing or for more information, call Randy VanFossan at 815-932-3000 or visit Facebook.com/christmasdayinc.
