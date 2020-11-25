Daily Journal staff report
Christmas Day, Inc. will have seven locations for this year’s annual free Christmas Day Dinner. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25.
With COVID-19 restrictions, meals will be carry-out only this year.
Catered by The Bennett-Curtis House, the feast will include turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, salad, vegetable, and pie.
Face coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Reservations are required by noon Wednesday, Dec. 23. To RSVP, call 815-614-2697.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!