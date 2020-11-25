Many local holiday traditions have been claimed by the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions have been put in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
But some communities have found ways to either alter annual events to include social distancing or even have created new events for residents to enjoy.
Here’s a look at some of what you can expect this Christmas in Kankakee County:
Aroma Park
House and fence decorating contests
The village of Aroma Park and ComEd are sponsoring two different decorating contests this year.
The first is the village’s second ever house decorating contest. Anyone who lives in the village and decorates will be entered to win. First prize is $50, and second prize is $25
Three honorable mentions each will receive a $10 gift certificate from Ryan’s Pier.
The second contest is new this year. It is a fence-decorating contest to see who can come up with the most festive display. This one is open to anyone regardless of where they live.
This is a people’s choice contest with voting being done at the village hall and Ryan’s Pier.
First prize is $100, second place $75, and third place $50. All decorating needs to be done by Dec. 11. Those wanting to participate need to register for the fence decorating.
For more information, call Kathleen Slavin at 815-347-3003.
Bourbonnais
A Very Merry Coloring Contest
Adding to your holiday festivities and activities, the village of Bourbonnais introduces its first “A Very Merry Coloring Contest.” This new activity for village residents provides a safe and festive experience for all ages.
The custom Bourbonnais coloring page can be downloaded from villageofbourbonnais.com and printed at home. Copies also will be accessible at the Administration Building at 600 Main St. NW for pickup.
Categories include ages 6 and younger, ages 7-10, all ages or family and special needs. The contest is free to participate. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
“We know this holiday season is unlike any others. The coloring contest, in addition to the recently announced holiday lighting contest, is a safe way to spread some holiday cheer this year,” Mayor Paul Schore said.
Completed entries can be mailed to Village of Bourbonnais Coloring Contest Attn: Lindy Casey 600 Main St. NW Bourbonnais, IL 60914. Entries also can be submitted via the drop box located in front of the Administration Building.
All winners will be announced on the village’s Facebook page. First place will receive a $100 Visa gift card, second place a $50 Visa gift card and third place a $25 Visa gift card in each age category.
A Holly Jolly Holiday Lighting Contest
The village of Bourbonnais is hosting A Holly Jolly Holiday Lighting Contest. Participants will have a chance to win in traditional, themed and people’s choice categories. Official judging will take place in the traditional and themed categories, and People’s Choice will be decided by the community on the village’s Facebook page from Dec. 4-13.
An online map of all entry addresses will be available for community viewing from Dec. 4-25 at villageofbourbonnais.com.
Bradley
Bradley Lighted Christmas Parade
There will be a Bradley Christmas parade this year, but it will be much different from past parades. This year, as a means of controlling the spread of COVID-19, the parade will stand still and the spectators will move.
In this year’s parade, set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, the parade floats and vehicles will line up along West Broadway Street at South Washington Avenue. The parade participants will remain stationary and the spectators will motor in vehicles.
Children in the vehicles will receive a bag of goodies at the end of the parade route. More than 30 floats and vehicles will take part in this year’s event.
Parking will not be allowed along West Broadway, and no pedestrians will be allowed along the parade route.
Manteno
Christmas Tree Lane
Christmas Tree Lane again will add a little extra cheer to the holiday season in Manteno.
The Manteno Chamber of Commerce invites you stroll through the Square on Second and view the 40 trees decorated by its members as part of Christmas Tree Lane. The display officially will open Dec. 5, when Santa’s sleigh heads down Main Street on his way to the lighting ceremony.
The event has been held annually since 2016.
Member businesses and organizations are provided a tree and stand, with the rest leaning on their creativity. Winners are chosen, with past winners opting for racing themes, cow motifs and more.
The trees will remain on display for the entire month of December. Square on Second is located in the 98 block of West 2nd Street in downtown Manteno.
Santa Claus comes to downtown
Join the Village of Manteno as it kicks off the holiday season with the 8th Annual Lighting of Main Street on Dec. 5. The event looks a little different this year, as Santa will be “Sleighing” down Main Street parade-style.
He is scheduled to arrive on Main Street at 5:30 p.m. and the Lighting of Main Street takes place as he makes his way through downtown. The parade starts at Main and Division heading north, down Second Street and back south down Main.
Spectators are encouraged to line Main and Second streets, but please practice social distancing, and wear a face covering.
