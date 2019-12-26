Daily Journal staff report

The winners of the Daily Journal’s 62nd annual coloring contest have been announced.

Winners were selected in four divisions: 6 and under, 7-10, all ages or family, and special education. The following were chosen as winners:

All ages, family or group

First: Daniel Garcia Jr., 7, and Daniel Garcia Sr., 30, of Bourbonnais

Second: Alyssa Ohrt, 5, Hailey Ohrt, 7, and Otto Ohrt, 10, of Grant Park

Third: Charlotte Case, 11, of Kankakee

Special Education

First: Gabrielle Price, of St. Anne

Second: Jennifer Miller, of Kankakee

Third: Zackary Taylor, of Manteno

Ages 7-10

First: Ashlynn Brosseau, 10, of Kankakee

Second: Taylor Hedditch, 10, of Kankakee

Third: Raegan Lynn Weakley, 8, of Bourbonnais

Ages 6 and under

First: Natalie Davis, 6, of Kankakee

Second: Micah Edwards, 5, of Momence

Third: Alexa Botta, 6, of Bonfield

Winners in each category will receive movie passes for Classic Cinemas, which sponsored the contest.

Winners can pick up their passes during regular business hours at the Daily Journal office at 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.