The winners of the Daily Journal’s 62nd annual coloring contest have been announced.
Winners were selected in four divisions: 6 and under, 7-10, all ages or family, and special education. The following were chosen as winners:
All ages, family or group
• First: Daniel Garcia Jr., 7, and Daniel Garcia Sr., 30, of Bourbonnais
• Second: Alyssa Ohrt, 5, Hailey Ohrt, 7, and Otto Ohrt, 10, of Grant Park
• Third: Charlotte Case, 11, of Kankakee
Special Education
• First: Gabrielle Price, of St. Anne
• Second: Jennifer Miller, of Kankakee
• Third: Zackary Taylor, of Manteno
Ages 7-10
• First: Ashlynn Brosseau, 10, of Kankakee
• Second: Taylor Hedditch, 10, of Kankakee
• Third: Raegan Lynn Weakley, 8, of Bourbonnais
Ages 6 and under
• First: Natalie Davis, 6, of Kankakee
• Second: Micah Edwards, 5, of Momence
• Third: Alexa Botta, 6, of Bonfield
Winners in each category will receive movie passes for Classic Cinemas, which sponsored the contest.
Winners can pick up their passes during regular business hours at the Daily Journal office at 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee.
