What would be your proposed solution to Kankakee’s gun violence problems?
We have seen a large increase in shootings over the last three years. The first week in office, I will bring every law enforcement resource from the federal, state and local governments along with community leaders to the table to form a partnership to reduce these senseless shootings. The problem will not disappear overnight, but with a unified community working together, I am confident that we will significantly reduce the violence on our streets.
I will implement a community policing program so our police can build trust and relationships with the residents in our community. I will personally attend the weekly meeting with local police chiefs and leaders. The city’s current mayor has not attended this meeting since 2017. We need to have our police and community leaders work together to stop violence in high-crime areas and we need to strengthen our partnerships with social service agencies to help troubled individuals in order to provide them the help they need to keep them out of the criminal justice system.
Finally, we need to work together with the school district and park district to help our youth and provide them with summertime and after-school programs that will help them grow and keep them safe.
Below are additional suggestions for assisting with reducing gun violence:
• Cameras (both for homes and mounted above streets)
• Utilizing the City Chronic Nuisance Ordinance more effectively.
• Bring back social media page to the police department.
• Provide a dedicated juvenile police officer.
How critical do your view progress on the riverfront development? Is it a project you would be willing to put tax dollars toward? If so, what would be the source of that funding?
The river is a key asset to the community. Development of the riverfront will help the image of Kankakee, however, it needs to be done in a public-private partnership. The development of the riverfront can’t be entirely on the back of taxpayers. There are many other key issues that need to be addressed first with taxpayers’ dollars such as purchasing tools to reduce crime, improve the maintenance of the streets, sidewalks and alleys and stabilizing our code department with staff and technology to enhance the appearance of the overall city.
We need to secure private-sector funding and grants to match potential TIF financing to fund the riverfront development.
What do you think the city of Kankakee should do with its federal stimulus funding?
The funding needs to be related to COVID-19 issues and needs to be allocated in proportionate share to hardest hit residents and areas of the city affected. One of the first items that the city should use the funding for is to provide access to or hire a full-time grant writer, who would use the funds to capture additional funding to match and expand the federal stimulus funding.
Funding should be used to assist the businesses that have struggled to meet their expense obligations. Funding should also be used for residents that have struggled to pay rent, utilities or mortgages due to loss of revenue from COVID.
Additionally, the funds could be used to provide tools necessary for learning or working from home. A further opportunity for the money is to use for job training or co-op agreements for residents that experience job loss or reduced hours.
What would be your approach to attract residential development in the city?
It starts with providing loft-style housing in our downtown district, to create a walkable living-retail district. Creating residentiality in downtown would, hopefully, then spill into our surrounding neighborhoods. Existing homes that are boarded up and can be saved and should be foreclosed on and placed into the hands of developers or a potential homeowner at a very low cost (or at no charge) to fix them up within a 12-month period.
In order to stimulate new home construction, as many incentives as possible should be provided, such as waiver of building permit fees, utility connection fees, real estate tax abatement or freezes should be offered. This would, hopefully, offset some construction costs and entire new home construction.
How do you see downtown Kankakee in five years from now?
Downtown Kankakee would be a blend of retail/service establishments (shopping, restaurants, bars and breweries) along with a combination of rental and owner-occupied residential housing. Downtown residential housing is necessary to further retail development. Retail establishments need a larger population within walking distance to provide sales 12-16 hours a day.
The housing would offer loft-style living with balconies overlooking the Depot, Farmer’s Market, courthouse, etc. Additionally, the downtown would have more green space or park-life settings that would soften the concrete/asphalt feel of typical downtowns.
Do you think the city should consider an expansion of gaming in the community? Why or why not?
If additional taverns or restaurants with liquor licenses increases, then additional gaming would be acceptable. It is not in the best interest of the city to increase pour licenses for places such as gas stations or convenience stores for the purpose of allowing additional gaming machines.
One item that should be implemented is setting a baseline (i.e. $400,000) of gaming revenue for the general operating budget and any additional funds above and beyond that baseline should be allocated to the underfunded pension.
How can the city make better use of the Greater Kankakee Airport as an economic development tool?
The Greater Kankakee Airport may be one of the best-kept secrets for the city of Kankakee, Kankakee County and surrounding area. The city should look to partner with the airport authority to market and utilize its large runway capacity and surrounding land to recruit industrial warehousing and manufacturing. The airport is located very close to highway access, which would allow potential raw material to be brought in for manufacturing and in turn utilize the airport for finished product.
Additionally, having an airport next to modern warehousing can assist in the future of next-day delivery of product to the consumer. Rockford Airport, which has done a very good job of surrounding itself with industry that provides jobs and a tax base, may be a good model to replicate.
What do you think about the progress the community has made in the last four years?
Prior to the COVID shutdown, the economy was performing very well, however, the city didn’t take advantage of making necessary improvements for the city’s landscape. In my opinion, the city streets and alley appearances have never looked worse. Garbage, piles of rubbish and overgrown weeds have saturated the entire community and does not represent the city well to the residents and out-of-town visitors.
Additionally, we have not addressed the boarded-up homes and vacant lots. The city owns several properties (some at the gateway entrances to our city) that is not visually appealing to visitors. The paint is peeling, windows boarded up and there is broken signage. The downtown improvements, which expanded upon the existing lighting and sidewalk dining, are a valuable asset for the continued recruitment of downtown businesses. However, some of the money should have been used to address the crumbling sidewalks and parking lot infrastructure.
Going forward, we need to make our city appearance shine, which includes maintaining city-owned properties and existing riverfront controlled by the city. Additionally, we must reduce vacant homes and lots and place them into the residents’ control, repair streets and sidewalk infrastructure, expand better lighting to more neighborhoods and introduce more tourist events to encourage residents to live in the city limits.
If elected the next mayor, what would be your No. 1 priority in office?
Public safety will be priority No. 1. If violence and crime is reduced, then business expansion and development becomes more desirable, which in turn will increase property values and ultimately real estate taxes will remain stable or potentially be reduced.
