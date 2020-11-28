On Thanksgiving Day 1970, there was something different about the turkey in a number of Kankakee households — the stuffing wasn’t made with bread from Chouinard’s Bakery.
The popular bakery, a fixture on West Court Street for a half-century, had turned off its ovens and closed on Oct. 4. The family-owned-and-operated small business could no longer compete with the large regional providers of bread and other baked goods.
Chouinard’s Bakery actually traced its roots to the year 1905, when a young couple named Augustus (“August”) and Nellie Chouinard opened their business in the small Iroquois County town of Beaverville. After 15 years there, they decided to seek a larger market. On April 3, 1920, they moved their business and their family some 20 miles northwest to Kankakee.
“The bakery was originally established in Kankakee at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Court Street,” wrote Kankakee Daily Journal reporter Howard Wolinsky in a Nov. 27, 1970, article on the closing of the bakery. They remained there only until November 1920, when the building they rented was sold. The Chouinards then moved one-half block to the west, to 465 W. Court St., where they would live and work for the next 50 years.
The family lived in the house on the front of the lot, and operated their bakery in facilities at the back, accessible by a narrow walkway. “The family was made up of August and Nellie and each of their fathers,” wrote Wolinsky. “There was an uncle, six Chouinard children and an old maid, not related to the family, who had ‘no other place to stay.’”
Andy Chouinard, one of August and Nellie’s three sons, took over operation of the bakery after returning from Army service in Europe in World War II (his father was also a military veteran — August had served in the Spanish-American War before returning home to marry Nellie and open the family’s first bakery). The bakery was literally a “family business:” Andy, his two brothers and three sisters all worked there, and their mother, Nellie, was still involved at the age of 88, when the bakery closed (August had died in 1942).
Over the years, the Chouinard family developed a strong bond with people who shopped at their bakery.
“We knew our customers as people, rather than just customers,” Andy noted. “When Court Street and Fifth Avenue were being rebuilt in the early sixties, our customers used to climb over sawhorses and other obstacles just to get our bread and other goods.” He recalled, “We never locked our bakery. We didn’t have to worry. People used to be able to trust people.”
The bond between the Chouinards and their customers also extended to their neighbors in the West Court Street area. In his Daily Journal article, Wolinsky reported that “Andy’s mother remembers the block parties, as well as the pleasant Sunday afternoons when family and neighbors would get together. ‘You used to know your neighbor,’ she says. ‘Now, they move in and they move out. You never get to know them.’”
Although they offered a variety of baked goods, the primary product of the Chouinard Bakery was bread —baked fresh each day and free of preservatives.
“Some doctors used to recommend our bread,” said Andy, “especially in treatment of ulcers.”
Over the years, an estimated total of more than a million loaves of bread came out of the Chouinard ovens. Up until two years before the bakery closed, it had supplied bread and other baked goods to 20 restaurants in the community.
Andy told the Journal reporter that family-owned-and-operated businesses, which rely on the low cost of employing family members, “cannot compete under today’s business conditions ... To hire a truck driver to deliver my bakery goods, I’d have to pay him more than I’m making myself. The same goes for a bookkeeper.”
As a man who usually worked 15 hours or more each day, Andy Chouinard told Wolinsky that he was not ready for retirement.
“Work is the most important thing,” he said. “When you stop working, you die.”
For a number of years after the bakery closed, he was employed by Carson Pirie Scott and Co. in downtown Kankakee. He died on May 29, 2000, at the age of 91.
