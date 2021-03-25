There is an agricultural career path that might not occur to you.
It is the art of cutting meat and being a butcher.
Kari Underly, the founder and owner of Range Meat Academy, was this year’s keynote presenter for the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Young Leaders.
She spoke with the 25 young leaders in a virtual conference Feb. 25. Underly gave an overview of the cuts of meat, meat production in local agriculture and the role meat production plays in the overall economy.
Through Range Meat Academy, she offers classes leading to certificates as a Meat Clerk or a Meat Cutter. Her curriculum is approved by the Illinois Board of Higher Education as a vocational school.
Underly is a third generation butcher herself, with butchers on both her mother’s and her father’s sides of the family.
Her expertise has been sought as a judge on the popular TV Show “Chopped,” where chefs compete, making gourmet dishes while in a rush against the clock. They called her to be a contestant, but she told them she was better qualified to be a judge. They checked and agreed.
She also gave them names of women who should be considered as contestants.
“I told them — here’s who you should talk to,” she says.
It was, she adds, “really cool” to see the show in person. Most onlookers, she adds, aren’t aware that the set is much smaller in real life than it appears on television.
She adds that gourmet cooking shows like “Chopped” are playing a role in the rebirth of traditional butchers. They are opening up people to the idea of trying different cuts of meat and boosting overall interest in food.
One of the keys to success for a butcher is to “sell everything,” using as much of the animal as possible. That may involve making stock and curing meat.
Underly says a meat manager at a store can expect to make $48,000 to $50,000. She encourages butchers, though, to strike out on their own. For an independent, “the sky’s the limit,” she says.
The Farm Bureau notes that there are 6.2 million people employed in meat production in the country. Nine percent of the market value of all agricultural products sold in Kankakee County comes from livestock, poultry and related products, according to the Farm Bureau. That translates into $19.3 million on an annual basis.
Underly has a degree in business and is the author of “The Art of Beef Cutting: A Meat Professional’s Guide to Butchering and Merchandising.”
She is also a three-time judge of the American Pig Farmer of the Year competition and travels the country conducting meat training demonstrations and seminars.
The Young Leaders program also included:
• “Taking the Next Steps” by Sean Arians. Arians, a fourth-generation farmer, talked about agricultural start-ups.
• A presentation on the history of the Farm Bureau.
• Katelyn Ohrt, director of the Agriculture-Horticulture program at Kankakee Community College, talking about educational opportunities there.
This was the 19th annual Young Leaders conference. Past conferences have included such diverse agricultural and food topics as Eli’s Cheesecake, Fair Oaks Dairy, Jays Chips, a wind farm and Caterpillar.
