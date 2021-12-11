BOURBONNAIS — Following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Chocolate Tour will return to Bourbonnais in 2022.
Co-hosted by the village and Bourbonnais Township Park District, in conjunction with title sponsor Sweet Street, the tour is set for noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 5, 2022, according to a news release.
Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, online at btpd.org and in person at the Bourbonnais Township Park District Perry Farm Farmhouse, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, and the Village of Bourbonnais Administration Building, 600 Main St. NW.
Only 350 tickets will be made available. They each cost $30.
The previous four tours sold out.
“After months of review and gathering input from Village of Bourbonnais businesses, the overall response was extremely welcoming of the Chocolate Tour returning,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said in the release.
“There may be some slight modifications, but the event will continue to connect residents and visitors with the wonderful businesses here in the village for an afternoon of fun.”
The event will be structured similarly to previous years: Participants will embark on an afternoon tour indulging at 35 business stops within Bourbonnais. All will receive a tour map for their decadent journey; a passport to receive a stamp at each destination visited; and a bag to tote along sweet treats.
A completed passport may be entered to win the Chocolate Tour grand prize, courtesy of Andaul Jewelers in Bourbonnais, and the runner-up grand prize, courtesy of the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.
“This fun event will satisfy your sweet tooth,” BTPD Executive Director Hollice Clark said in the release.
“Chocolate Tour helps the park district support many programs, and we appreciate the partnership with the Village of Bourbonnais,” he said. “You may drive by some of our businesses but never stop in, but Chocolate Tour motivates you to go into these stores and businesses.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit Robert Latham Community Room renovations and support new programs for children and family-focused events at Perry Farm Park.
Proceeds from previous tours have benefitted the Event and Skate Plaza, Children’s Safety Center, the 1837 Log Schoolhouse Restoration Project and free events for the public.
Tour stops are currently full, however, businesses and organizations may continue to support the event via raffle basket donations. Interested parties may contact Lindy Casey at caseyl@villageofbourbonnais.com or 815-937-3570. You may also contact Cherie Smolkovich at cheries@btpd.org or 815- 933-9905.
