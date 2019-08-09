MOMENCE — Two 11-year-old boys from Bourbonnais were seriously injured in a two-car crash on Illinois Route 1 and East 4000N Road on Thursday night.
Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with severe injuries, according to Illinois State Police District 21. They were back seat passengers in a Volkswagen Beetle that was rear ended by a Hyundai Sonata at approximately 9:42 p.m.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 39-year-old Bourbonnais resident, and the front seat passenger, a 12-year-old girl from Bourbonnais, were taken to Riverside Medical Center with minor injuries, according to ISP. The Volkswagen driver and passengers are related.
The driver of the Sonata, 19-year-old Kassidy E. Mucho, of Momence, was taken to Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries. She was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
A preliminary investigation by ISP indicated that the Volkswagen was stopped on Route 1 attempting to turn left onto 4000N Road when the Hyundai crashed into the rear of the Volkswagen.
The roadway was shut down for approximately five hours.
