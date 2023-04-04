SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 114 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
DE KALB LA SALLE LEE
OGLE
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
LAKE IN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS,
BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, DEKALB, DIXON,
DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE,
MINOOKA, MORRIS, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, ROCHELLE, SCHAUMBURG,
STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE.
This year, the blue silhouettes of children that pop up every April around Kankakee and Iroquois counties display the phone number to report child abuse, 1-800-25-ABUSE. These are the “Blue Kids” of Child Network and are on display to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month. The displays represent children who have suffered as a result of abuse or neglect.
The month is recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
“Child abuse is a terrible evil that impacts too many innocent lives each year,” said House Assistant Minority Leader Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, in a news release.
“Child Abuse Prevention Month reminds communities of their responsibilities to look after our most vulnerable neighbors and know when you see something, you must say something. This can have lifesaving effects. We can and must end child abuse in our communities so all Illinois children can live in safety.”
According to the Child Welfare Information Gateway and Children’s Bureau, the most common type of maltreatment is neglect. Identifying protective factors help parents find resources, support or coping strategies that allow them to parent effectively — even under stress.
These include nurturing and attachment, knowledge of parenting and child and youth development, parental resilience, social connections, concrete supports for parents, and social and emotional competence of children.
