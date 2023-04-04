This year, the blue silhouettes of children that pop up every April around Kankakee and Iroquois counties display the phone number to report child abuse, 1-800-25-ABUSE.

These are the Blue Kids of Child Network and are on display to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month. The displays represent children who have suffered as a result of abuse or neglect.

The month is recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Recommended for you