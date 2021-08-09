GARDNER — A 6-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Gardner.
Ryliegh Williams was ejected from the vehicle and suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the crash that occurred just before 1:30 p.m., according to a report from the Grundy County Coroner's Office. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Morris Hospital.
The girl was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her mother, who was driving north on Route 66 when she approached the stop sign intersecting with Route 53. Preliminary investigation indicates she lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times coming to a stop in the grassy field adjacent to the Gardner American Legion, according to a press release from the coroner's office. Records indicate the family was not from the area.
The crash remains under investigation by the coroner's office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.
