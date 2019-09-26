KANKAKEE — A memo from Kankakee’s fire chief last year confirms what a federal lawsuit now alleges — a male firefighter was suspended for a day for assaulting a female colleague during a fatal fire.
This memo flies in the face of a recent statement by a city attorney, who called the allegations in the lawsuit “unfounded.”
More than a month after the Daily Journal requested documents in the incident, the city released some of them Tuesday.
On Nov. 18, 2018, Chief Damon Schuldt sent a memo to Lt. Nate Boyce informing him of his discipline. The chief alleged that Boyce physically assaulted, pushed and verbally abused Lt. Michelle Giese during an Oct. 18 fatal fire at 155 W. Mertens St. This occurred near where two victims were being rescued from a second-floor apartment.
“The safety of yourself, Lt. Giese, as well as others was potentially compromised,” Schuldt said in the memo. “This action is inexcusable and will not be tolerated from any person on the department, especially an officer.’’
Because Boyce violated numerous rules, the chief said, the lieutenant would be given a 24-hour suspension. Firefighters work 24-hour shifts.
Schuldt said Boyce was expected to complete classes in anger management and conflict resolution through the employee assistance program or an acceptable alternative.
In an Oct. 26 memo from the chief titled “Results of informal investigation,” Boyce was ordered not to trade onto Giese’s shift for three months.
“You will not have any contact with Lt. Giese or any of the members involved in the incident, including potential witnesses, other than what contact needs to occur during the course of your employment,” Schuldt said.
The chief also advised Boyce to avail himself of counseling and other services.
Schuldt informed Boyce that the city’s internal affairs investigator, Ronald Bartlett, would investigate the incident.
‘UNFOUNDED CLAIMS’
In a recent interview, Bartlett confirmed he did the investigation, but was not given the assignment until the fire department handed down the punishment. The department’s union contract, he said, gives a tight timeline for discipline.
As part of the public records request, the Daily Journal sought Bartlett’s report. Without an explanation, the city did not include it in Tuesday’s document release. These reports are not off limits from public records requests. The city released one of them earlier this summer.
In July, Giese filed a federal lawsuit in the incident. The Daily Journal reported on it a month later.
In an email earlier this month, city attorney Mike McGrath said the newspaper was taking excerpts from the lawsuit as if they were true. He said that’s why matters are litigated, to prove or disprove the accuracy of claims.
“This matter will be fully litigated and the city is very confident the allegations made by the plaintiff will be unfounded,” McGrath said.
He did not indicate why the allegations were unfounded, saying the city would not comment further on a pending lawsuit.
In her monthly video in August, Wells-Armstrong said the Daily Journal should not have published a story about the federal lawsuit because it did not benefit the community. City Council members contacted by the Daily Journal said they had not heard about the federal lawsuit until the newspaper story. Afterward, the City Council was updated about the lawsuit behind closed doors.
‘TOOK THE BLOWS’
According to the lawsuit, while Giese was helping a woman who had caught fire, Boyce incoherently screamed at Giese. He allegedly picked up Giese by her shoulder harness, lifted her off her feet and shoved her into the wall.
The lawsuit alleges Boyce refused to let Giese go and the two fell around the corner into a bathroom hallway, letting other firefighters get through.
“Defendant Boyce slammed Plaintiff against the wall three more times and plaintiff took the blows so the other firefighters present could get the victims out of the building,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also said Schuldt later told union members Boyce’s one-day suspension was to ensure that the fire and police commission and city administration were not notified of the incident and that it was kept out of public view.
Schuldt has declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Boyce has not returned messages for comment.
