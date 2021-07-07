BRADLEY — A new restaurant will call the former Coyote Canyon site in Bradley its home.
Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta, Ga.-based fast-food restaurant, which specializes in chicken sandwiches, had its plans approved by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday.
Because the planning board is only advisory to the Bradley Village Board, the plans must be approved by the village board. That action is expected to happen at Monday’s board meeting.
The restaurant will be at 1359 Locke Drive. The location has been vacant since Coyote Canyon management closed its buffet-style restaurant in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applicant Joe Vavrina, senior project manager for HR Green Inc., of McHenry, who attended Tuesday’s hearing, noted in documents to planning board commissioners that the existing 9,499-square-foot Coyote Canyon structure will be demolished and a 4,998-square-foot restaurant — with two drive-thru lanes — will be built in its place.
The site sits along Illinois 50 and is immediately north of the Saucy Crab restaurant and south of the Hove Buick GMC dealership.
Vavrina said construction is slated to begin in the spring 2022 and the site is expected to be ready for diners by the fall 2022.
He said management had been looking at a way to enter the Kankakee County market, and they became very serious about this site late in 2020. He said the site’s proximity to Interstate 57 was a huge factor.
Bradley Mayor Mike Watson noted after the meeting that landing such a prominent business like this will only help Bradley further develop this area.
“A business like this sets the table for more things to come,” Watson said.
The times of operation have not been finalized, but Chick-fil-A restaurants are typically open from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.
The located is slated to have seating for 122 — 96 inside and 24 outside. The restaurant is project to have a full- and part-time staff of 60 to 80.
Started in 1946 as Dwarf Grill and later Dwarf House, the company has operated under Chick-fil-A since 1967. The privately-held company operates nearly 2,700 restaurants.
Just recently, Chick-fil-A earned top accolades in the American Customer Satisfaction Index for being the best fast-food restaurant. The company has earned this honor seven straight years.
The ACSI measures cleanliness, mobile app reliability, quality and staff helpfulness, among other factors.
