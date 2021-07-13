BRADLEY — The plans to bring a Chick-fil-A restaurant to Bradley were officially OK’d by the Bradley Village Board on Monday, meaning chicken-lovers could be dining there by fall 2022.
Bradley trustees unanimously approved the plans which had been agreed upon last week by the Bradley Planning and Zoning Commission.
Officials from the Atlanta, Ga.-based fast-food restaurant, which specializes in chicken sandwiches, have stated plans call for construction to begin in spring 2022 at 1359 Locke Drive, the current site of the closed Coyote Canyon restaurant, and the new structure to be complete and ready for customers by the fall.
The existing 9,499-square-foot Coyote Canyon building will be demolished to make room for the 4,998-square-foot restaurant with two drive-thru lanes.
The site sits along Illinois 50 and is immediately north of the new Saucy Crab restaurant and south of the Hove Buick GMC dealership.
OTHER PROJECTS
That project was not the only one on the board’s agenda for Monday.
Trustees approved a special use permit to clear the way for the operation of Billiard Club Inc. at 359 S. Kinzie Ave., the former location of the long-standing Arthur Motor Works business.
The club will be operated by the trio of Peter Korsgard and John Chu, of Bourbonnais, and Dallas Williams, of Sammons Point. It will be include 18 pool tables and an assortment of other games as well as a pizza restaurant.
The board had one other item to deal with — the planning board’s rejection of a proposed 21-unit, L-shaped townhouse complex at Cardinal Drive and Signature Street. The item was sent back to the planning commission for further discussion.
If the village board had agreed with the planning board’s ruling, the project would have been forced to be shelved for one year. By sending it back to the board, Mayor Mike Watson said perhaps the issues in question could be worked out to keep the project on track.
“We don’t want to stop the project for a year,” Watson told the board. “We want this building built in Bradley. We just want some adjustments.”
The proposed structure set for 1.8 acres of vacant land is to be developed by Bradley Partners 2 LLC.
At issue with the project is the size of the building. Per building code, the site should only have construction allowing four units per building. The current plans call for one structure housing all 21 units, including 18 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units.
