BRADLEY — Before any chicken sandwich can be served, there is the matter of building a restaurant.
A big step was taken in that direction Monday for a planned Chick-fil-A on Illinois 50 in Bradley, which is expected to be ready for customers by autumn of this year. At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, a first reading was approved for a $555,000 redevelopment agreement between the village and Chick-fil-A Inc.
The Atlanta, Ga.-based company is seeking to construct a 5,000-square-foot restaurant on a 1.8-acre site at 1359 Locke Drive, which formerly was home to the popular Coyote Canyon restaurant.
The three-part agreement will have Bradley taxpayers committing up to $70,000 to demolish the existing building; up to $260,000 toward construction of the new structure; and sharing 50 percent of the sales tax revenue with the company, up to $225,000.
Site demolition for the six-day-a-week restaurant could begin within the next two months.
The location will employ 40 to 55 full- and part-time workers.
Chick-fil-A and the village have been in the discussion process for the restaurant locating here for about six months, Mayor Mike Watson said after the meeting.
Final plans on the actual site are still being made.
Coyote Canyon had been doing well at the location prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because it was a serve-yourself-style restaurant, the ownership struggled with how to keep customers feeling confident in the safety of their food.
After the location closed in the state-mandated shutdown in early 2020, the ownership announced several weeks later that the site would not reopen.
