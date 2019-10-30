KANKAKEE — Area Democratic Party officials are keeping secret the names of applicants for the soon-to-be-vacant state Senate seat, but one candidate has come forward publicly.
Chicago Heights City Clerk Lori Wilcox is vying for the seat held by Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Olympia Fields, who is resigning soon to take a top job in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration.
Wilcox, who became Chicago Heights’ first elected clerk in 2011, is already circulating petitions to get on the ballot for the March Democratic primary election. And is she is distributing flyers that state, “Together we can make a difference through engaging, educating and empowering the voice of the people.”
“I received calls from across the state and the district about the Senate seat,” Wilcox said in an interview. “I thought about it and figured it would be a good fit for me. I’m a servant leader. I take my signals from the people.”
Wilcox already has retained a downtown Chicago consulting firm for her budding campaign — P2 Consulting, headed by Hanah Jubel. P2 worked for the successful campaigns of Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Michael Frerichs, both Democrats.
Hutchinson’s 40th Senate district is a blend of suburbs and downstate, with Kankakee County’s population making up about half the district.
Wilcox, who has her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, is a 12-year combat veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves with tours in Bosnia, Korea, Germany and Japan, according to the biography on Chicago Heights’ website. She is involved with the VFW.
Over the years, she has been active in youth programs, her biography states. During the summers of 2012, 2013 and 2014, she mentored more than 125 youth teaming up with Rotary and UCAN’s youth employment program. She is a single mother of three school-aged children.
Last week, Kankakee County Democratic Chairman John Willard revealed to the Daily Journal that four people had applied for Hutchinson’s seat so far — two from Kankakee County, two from Cook County. He said the party would not release the names until after Hutchinson resigns.
Because the Senate seat is held by a Democrat, party officials have the right to choose her replacement.
Three area Democratic politicians have said they will not run for the position — Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, former state Rep. Lisa Dugan, of Bradley, and Rep. Anthony DeLuca, of Chicago Heights. DeLuca initially considered running for the post, but said he ultimately decided against it.
Hutchinson is expected to leave the Senate on Nov. 3. Last month, Pritzker appointed Hutchinson, a senator for more than a decade, to coordinate the state’s recreational marijuana efforts. She will make $220,000 per year in her new job. Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.
Asked about Wilcox’s candidacy, Willard said in a text message, “It would be inappropriate for me to discuss individual candidates.”
Willard has said before that party leaders plan to hold a public meeting with the candidates for the position, but members of the public will not get to ask questions. He said the party will set a meeting once Hutchinson’s resignation becomes official. The meeting must be held within 30 days of her resignation.
Hutchinson, who ran unopposed in 2016, represents an overwhelmingly Democratic district. The senator, who has not returned numerous messages for comment, has not indicated publicly that she is supporting a particular candidate.
Asked about whether Hutchinson is endorsing her bid, Wilcox said, “You would have to talk to Sen. Hutchinson about her endorsement.”
