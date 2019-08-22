BOURBONNAIS — To use a football term, Kankakee County scored a touchdown when it came to attendance at this summer’s Chicago Bears Training Camp in Bourbonnais.
Attendance rose to 59,525, according to the official count from the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau. The figure was released Wednesday.
This figure represents a 20,075 jump — or a 50.8 percent increase — from the 2018 camp when 39,450 fans were counted.
Tourism calculations estimate that the almost 60,000 fans contributed an estimated $1.8 million in economic impact here during the three-week camp.
Amazingly, the attendance figure was reached with only eight public practices at Olivet Nazarene University, which was two fewer than the 2018 camp.
The figures show what a winning season can do in terms of fans’ interest in watching their favorite team practice.
The Bears’ 2018 season was a huge success. The team compiled a 12-4 record and earned the National Football Conference Central Division title and its first playoff appearance in eight years. The 2019 team is projected to be just as competitive.
Staci Wilken, executive director of the CVB, was extremely happy with the totals and what those numbers mean for the region.
“Training camp is an opportunity for Kankakee County to roll out the red carpet for fans. Visitors come as a fan of the Chicago Bears,’’ she said. “Our goal is that they leave a fan of Kankakee County.”
Scott Billadeau, general manager at the Holiday Inn Express and Kankakee County Lodging Association, added many Kankakee County hotel managers reported an increase in the number of overnight stays because of early morning practices.
“It was a great couple weeks, and we were glad to host so many Chicago Bears’ fans,” he said.
The Bears first trained at Olivet in 2002. This year marked the 18th straight year they have held workouts there. Plans for the 2020 camp are undetermined at this time.
