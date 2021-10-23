BOURBONNAIS — Nearly five months after Gregg Chenoweth took office as president of Olivet Nazarene University, he was officially welcomed Friday morning with an inauguration ceremony at Hawkins Centennial Chapel.
Chenoweth was elected as ONU’s 13th president Jan. 13 after a 16-month national search after the August 2019 announcement of 30-year president John Bowling’s retirement. Bowling concluded his tenure at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, and Chenoweth started June 1.
Vice President for Academic Affairs Stephen Lowe noted that, although Chenoweth is the 13th president of ONU, he is only the fourth university president in the last 72 years, “making this event rare, as well as historic.”
Lowe also introduced Chenoweth and overviewed his career background and connections to ONU.
“In one respect, Gregg Chenoweth has always been a member of the Olivet community,” Lowe said, noting he was born in eastern Michigan to two ONU alumni, Arlene and Robert Chenoweth.
Chenoweth arrived at ONU as a freshman in 1986, graduating four years later with a bachelor’s degree in communications. He then earned a master’s degree from Northern Illinois University in 1993 and completed his PhD in organizational communications from Wayne State University in 2003.
After working as CEO of a private Christian school and serving as a faculty member in Korea, Chenoweth returned to ONU as a full-time professor of communications before becoming the university’s first dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and moving up the ladder to vice president for academic affairs in 2008.
In 2013, he left to become president at Bethel University in Mishawaka, Indiana, for eight years before returning to ONU.
Chenoweth also has given addresses in 50 cities across seven countries, including a lecture at Oxford University, published works in 30 media outlets and just this year released his first book, “Everyday Discernment.”
During Friday’s ceremony, John Bowling, the longest-serving president in ONU’s 114-year history, assisted ONU Board of Trustees Chair Ronald Blake in presenting Chenoweth with a presidential medallion.
“May this medallion remind you often of the faithfulness of God and of this university’s strong heritage …” Blake recited before presenting Chenoweth officially as president for the first time.
Students, faculty, alumni and guests filling the chapel gave a standing ovation following the ceremonial gesture.
Chenoweth also took the microphone and addressed the crowd.
He urged students to “strive for calling, not career” and noted this year, Olivet has students from every U.S. state and 27 countries.
“Calling is what you feel compelled to take responsibility for,” Chenoweth said.
He went on to expound upon ONU’s mission to “populate the professions with faith-integrated people.”
“A Christian education is a very powerful thing,” Chenoweth said. “It gives a student a love for a world that would inevitably fall into ruin if not for a professional, prepared, Biblically rooted, virtuous generation, and Olivet’s been doing this for 114 years.”
The ceremony also included songs, Scripture readings and prayers along with the presentation of the 19th Maggie Sloan Crawford Award, which was named after ONU’s first graduate, to Shirley Hoogstra, president of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities.
