BRADLEY — Swing by VanTil Chiropractic for a hardy dose of holiday spirit as the Bradley business has a dancing Christmas lights display.
The lights are on from 5 to 11 p.m. weekdays and dust to 11 p.m. on the weekends. You'll find the display at the corner of Kennedy Drive and Superior Street.
To hear the music for the show, tune your radio to 90.5 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!