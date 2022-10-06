...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 10 ft
occasionally to 13 feet expected. A few gale force gusts to 35
kt are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Volunteer Lilyan Fehrenbacher, of St. Anne, poses for a photo in the Chebanse Haunted House last Saturday ahead of opening night at the Chebanse Civic Center. "This is the best haunted house I've volunteered in, and the safest," said Fehrenbacher, a special effects makeup enthusiast who participates with her grandfather.
A volunteer in character walks the grounds of the Chebanse Civic Center last Saturday during the Chebanse Haunted House's opening weekend. The attraction is open 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through October.
Some of the more than 40 volunteers at the Chebanse Haunted House pose for a photo before opening last Saturday at the Chebanse Civic Center. The attraction is open 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through October.
Volunteers David Billingsley, left, and Stephen Barbieri prepare for "show time" in the control room at the Chebanse Civic Center last Saturday during the Chebanse Haunted House's opening weekend. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through October.
Shane and Megan Altmyer, of Clifton, front, and Lindsey Rasmussen, of Bourbonnais, back, laugh as Rasmussen covers her 8-year-old daughter Caitlyn's eyes while her son Preston, 9, jumps as they're startled in the Chebanse Haunted House last Saturday at the Chebanse Civic Center.
As the sun sets each Friday and Saturday night in October, the Chebanse Civic Center comes alive with horror.
More than 40 volunteers are bringing the nightmares back to life for the fifth year of the Chebanse Haunted House.
Guests arrive to the creatively-lit former school house, constructed in 1910 at 180 W. First South St., where they can wait indoors before heading to the two upper floors of the haunt.
After a safety briefing emphasizing the rules, the sensory experience begins.
Dark mazes and disorienting hallways usher guests through 14 unique haunted scenes as costumed actors await their arrival. Jarring surprises are expertly triggered along the way from the control room by the attraction’s creators and volunteers as they observe via more than a dozen night-vision cameras.
Chebanse area natives Adam Behrens and James Smith said they and fellow volunteers were inspired by the haunted house in Chebanse from their childhood, which was open from around 1980-85.
“We wanted to bring it back to Chebanse,” Behrens, a current village trustee, said. “It’s a lot of nostalgia for the community.”
Following two years of preparation and building interior rooms, the haunted house opened in 2017 with a hotel theme. Each year, the layout and themes are modified so there’s always something new for returning customers.
This process takes a solid three months, starting in the summer with help from multiple village residents and volunteers to make it happen, Behrens and Smith said.
And their dedication to create something great for their hometown community and beyond is apparent, according to many of the character volunteers.
“This is the best haunted house I’ve volunteered in, and the safest,” said teen volunteer Lilyan Fehrenbacher, of St. Anne, who participates with her grandfather. “You can tell they work hard to make this great.”
Smith, a Chebanse village employee and resident, spoke to the group of costumed volunteers before opening last Saturday. After sharing some operational and safety details, including a safe word, he thanked the haunted house “volunteer family” for all their hard work.
“This family has grown big time. It’s awesome to see that, and we couldn’t do this without you,” Smith said. “Go have some fun.”
That frightful fun can be experienced from 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October.
