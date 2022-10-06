As the sun sets each Friday and Saturday night in October, the Chebanse Civic Center comes alive with horror.

More than 40 volunteers are bringing the nightmares back to life for the fifth year of the Chebanse Haunted House.

Guests arrive to the creatively-lit former school house, constructed in 1910 at 180 W. First South St., where they can wait indoors before heading to the two upper floors of the haunt.