Two Bourbonnais Township Park District officials said the organization is in the preliminary stages of assessing possible changes to be made during the next four years.

One possible change involves the potential of the Perry Farm Park property along Kennedy Drive being annexed into the village limits of either Bradley or Bourbonnais.

BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt and Board of Commissioners President David Zinanni said this is due to a five-year comprehensive plan the board approved last year.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

