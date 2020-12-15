KANKAKEE — There, of course, was a Kankakee River long before Ed Mullady began talking, writing and advocating for it.
However, the man and the river go so hand-in-hand it is hard to picture one without the other.
Mullady, perhaps the greatest champion of the Kankakee River — this region’s greatest natural resource — died Sunday. He was 94.
He was affectionately called the “Godfather of the Kankakee River.” He was also inducted into the Illinois Outdoors Hall of Fame in March 2011.
“If a river could mourn, the Kankakee would be lamenting the loss of one of its greatest champions,” is how Robert Themer, the former longtime Daily Journal editor of the Town & Country and Outdoor sections of the newspaper characterized the passing of Ed Mullady.
“He devoted his life to this resource. I would have no idea how much time he spent going to major programs about this resource,” Themer said. “He devoted his entire life to this river as far as I can recall.”
No matter who speaks about Mullady, a common thread is found. Mullady was the voice of the Kankakee River.
Stan Thomas, the executive director of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, and before that, the president of the organization, noted Mullady was a founder regarding the many environmental and preservation issues associated with the Kankakee River.
Whether it be bank stabilization, erosion, sedimentation, farm runoff, fishing, boating, drinking water, wastewater or any other issue, Mullady would likely be the leader in terms of providing data so informed decisions would be made.
“Sometimes he could be hard to deal with, but he was always true to form. He only wanted what was best for the river,” Thomas said. “He will be missed dearly. He loved this area so much.”
Mullady published the Sportsman’s Letter, an outdoor publication, from 1958 to 2010. For years, he also hosted a weekly WKAN radio show, “The Big Outdoors.”
A soft-spoken and mild-mannered man, Mullady’s love of the river began as a young boy when he was taken for walks by his aunt along the banks of the river in Momence, said Matt Mullady, one of Ed’s sons.
Until his last days, Matt said, his father never lost his passion for the river.
“He was a special guy. He went down swinging. He was always ready to put up his dukes when it came to the river. He would never back away,” Matt said.
Matt said his father never spoke off the cuff when it came to river. He would research any issue associated with it.
“He understood the environmental impact of everything connected to the river,” he said. “He earned respect regarding his knowledge of the river.”
Illinois State Sen. Patrick Joyce described Mullady’s passing as a great loss to the community.
“I hope that this state and community can tackle many of the issues that are river currently battles,” Joyce said. “We owe it to Ed and future generations to start mending the Kankakee River.”
For 52 years, Mullady’s “Sportsman’s Letter” was been a staple for fishermen and conservationists alike. He has logged more than 5,600 weekly broadcasts of “The Big Outdoors” fishing show on WKAN Radio and his regular seminars and quarterly updates of the Kankakee River Fisherman’s Atlases for Illinois and Indiana have served generations of anglers.
Mullady’s battles include opposition to the proposed Peotone airport, championing a national wildlife refuge on the river and controlling the sand which devastates fish habitat. He also investigated fish kills, illegal dumps and other cases of pollution along the river and its tributary streams.
Mullady also served as a director of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association and from 1977-79, on the Governor’s Task Force on the Kankakee River. He also received the “Take Pride in America” award in January 1989 for his lifetime of conservation work along the Kankakee River.
