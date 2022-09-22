Mike Chamness photo

BOURBONNAIS — Mike Chamness is no longer the director of Bourbonnais Public Works nor holds any other position with the village.

Trustees approved a separation agreement with Chamness at Monday’s board meeting.

According to the agreement, Chamness’ last day was Monday.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

