The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Manteno Chamber of Commerce are hosting a customer service seminar on Thursday at Kankakee Community College.
There will be two sessions, which are set for 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. at KCC at 100 College Drive in Kankakee. The seminar is also being held in conjunction with KCC and the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Turn Service into Sales seminar will be conducted by author and trainer David Aaker, who will talk about best practices in customer service. Tickets are $25 per person for chamber members and $45 for guests and non-members.
For more information, call the Manteno Chamber at 815-468-6226 or visit mantenochamber.com and click on Events; or the Kankakee County Chamber at kankakeecountychamber.com.
There will also be a Leadership for Business Success Lunch with Aaker from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Best Western Plus, 62 Ken Hayes Drive in Bradley.
Tickets for the lunch are $25 for Chamber members and $30 for non-members. Registration is available on both chamber’s websites.
