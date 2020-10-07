40 Under 40

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce has named its 40 Under 40 Class of 2020, which recognizes, celebrates and develops a new generation of regional leaders.

The 2020 recipients include:

Allison Ascher, Coldwell Banker

Brad Benoit, Economic and Community Development Agency, City of Kankakee

Caleb Benoit, Connect Roasters

Emily Bertrand, Bourbonnais Elementary School District

Megan Campbell, Collective Balance Counseling

Claire Chaplinski, Chaplinski Law Firm

Joia Crossley, Kankakee School District

Michael Curren, Kankakee Area YMCA

Dr. Jose da Silva, Kankakee Community College

Grant Girard, Girard’s Ace Hardware & Furniture

Frank Hasik IV, Kankakee Township Fire Protection District

Jason Hastings, Reliable Oil and Tire Center

Krystal Hiser, RN, MSN, OAK Orthopedics

Jason Johnson, Olivet Nazarene University

Heidi Justice, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Kankakee

Brandi Kaner, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Kankakee

Jonathan Keigher, Urban Farmer

Ashley Landers, Meijer

Tara Latz, Village of Bourbonnais

Johanna Linman, Linman Family McDonalds

Brittany Longtin, Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Ryan Marion, Village of Manteno

Jon McNeill, R&M Property Management and Village of Cabery

Travis Miller, community activist

Beth Nunley, Kankakee Community College

Tyler Pallissard, Cigna Healthcare

Eric Peterson, Project Headspace and Timing

Dr. Nicholas Rossi, Riverside Healthcare

Kerstin Rust, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties

Lauren Ashley Rybolt, VanDrunen Farms

Tevor Santor, Adventure Commons

Chad Scanlon, Village of Herscher Police Department

Matthew Schore, AN Weber Inc.

Rachel Schramm, Economic and Community Development Agency, City of Kankakee

Alexandra Shuell, Gardant Management Solutions

Jackie Tingley, Bourbonnais Elementary School District

Sarah Viall, Country Financial

Dr. Aditi Vyas, Riverside Healthcare

Jessica Wright, Urban Barbershop Co.

Jamie Zens, Riverside Senior Life Communities

The chamber started the 40 Under 40 program to identify young professionals who are working to drive the economy and demonstrate dynamic leadership.

Kankakee County 40 Under 40 looks to recognize the achievements of our community’s young leaders and encourage others to follow their lead.

The 2020 honorees will be celebrated in a polished magazine publication that also will aid in enhancing the market profile of Kankakee County.

There also will be an informal reception hosted by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee County Young Professionals.

For questions or more information, contact Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce at info@ kankakeecountychamber.com or 815-351-9068.

