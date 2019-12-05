KANKAKEE — Six months into her new role as Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce president, Emily Poff has found there is no shortage of things to do when it comes to guiding the business-focused organization.
Poff was center stage as she conducted her first annual dinner meeting Wednesday for the chamber — an event which honored several area businesses and individuals for 2019 accomplishments. After the event, she finally took a deep breath as the Knights of Columbus banquet hall in Kankakee emptied.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” she said. “I’ve been executive director for six months, and our calendar has been packed full of amazing events. This job — like most jobs you step into — [is] more than you anticipated. There’s no way to fully prepare yourself.”
Poff succeeded Barbi Brewer-Watson, who left the chamber in April to take an administrative position with the city of Kankakee.
Asked what her biggest goal for 2020 might be, Poff said increasing membership. She noted chamber membership grew from 413 to 430 through the first 11 months of 2019.
Poff believes adding 50 new memberships is not out of the question.
“It’s tough adding new members, but I would love to see 50 new members. I know it’s a lofty goal,” she said.
Those honored during the 2019 Award Night banquet were:
Large business — Riverside Healthcare
As Riverside celebrates its 55th year, the Kankakee-based health care organization — also Kankakee County’s largest employer — continues to be recognized for its excellence in health care services.
This year alone, Riverside was named by Watson Health a 100 Top Hospital in the United States for the 10th time. Watson Health evaluates nearly 4,500 U.S. hospitals.
Also this year, Riverside unveiled its $20 million, state-of-the-art cardiovascular additions at its Kankakee site. The investment will enable Riverside doctors to care for more than 5,500 patients yearly in the new interventional suites.
Small business — Stifel
In 2016, Stifel: The Healthland Group, with a Bourbonnais-based office, was formed and through its blend of experience and intellectual capital has helped local community- and client-base throughout the region managed their investments, plan for the future through wealth management and insurance services. The company, through its six local financial advisers, is a full service brokerage and investment banking firm.
New business — Adventure Commons
Some might have thought Andy Hamilton had lost touch with reality when he announced that the relatively new Adventure Christian Church would take possession of the former Hidden Cove and Sportsplex property in Bradley and return it to its former glory.
But he and his congregation have done just that. Not too bad for a church created in 2003.
The church was credited with taking something which was “under-utilized and falling apart” and turning it into a community jewel.
Adventure Commons reopened the two out-of-condition and dormant 18-hole mini-golf courses at its complex located just east of Northfield Square mall.
The first 18-holes feature an Old Testament theme, while the second 18 holes feature the New Testament.
“Out of our five core values — three of them being reaching those who are far from God, influencing our community and having fun — we felt convicted to breathe life back into the course,” Hamilton, Adventure’s lead pastor, told The Daily Journal this summer just before reopening the courses.
“Our church felt that this course held the potential to bring families together and to be a significant tool that we could use to help us accomplish our mission,” he said.
At Wednesday’s banquet, Hamilton said he is completely humbled and honored with the award.
“I thank those who believed in our dream. ... God bless Kankakee,” he said.
Innovation & technology — Kankakee Community College
After several years of strategic planning, KCC opened its Advanced Technology Education Center in January at its River Road campus in Kankakee. The new 21,000-square-foot building houses the school’s renewable energy programs, with classrooms, labs and equipment to provide the hands-on training.
The complex helps create paths to careers in such fields as wind generation, solar thermal, solar photo-voltaic systems and electrical instruction.
Not-for-profit — Hospice of Kankakee Valley
Since 1982, Hospice of Kankakee Valley has been the area’s only not-for-profit community-supported hospice. It is dedicated to providing compassionate physical, emotional, spiritual, and social support to terminally ill individuals and their families.
Stated as a volunteer-only hospice, the HKV now has more than 90 paid staff and 100-plus volunteers. It provides care for about 190 people each day in the Kankakee County and nearby area.
The organization recently announced plans for a new community grief center along Illinois 102 in Bourbonnais. The new complex is set to open this spring.
Partner in education — Kankakee County Farm Bureau
The Kankakee County Farm Bureau, the second-oldest farm bureau in Illinois, has been a key player in the region’s education systems.
Whether through its monthly Ag in the Classroom program, the annual Kids’ Day at the Farm, its farmers’ market education booth, or the Day of Action with the United Way, the organization remains committed to education.
Since 2005, the farm bureau has awarded more than $80,000 in scholarships to high school seniors pursuing an ag-based career.
President’s awards
Brian Prairie, owner Ravenspring Creative
Lisa Ravesloot, business developer for Express Employment Professionals
Ambassador of the Year
Amanda Martinez, Federated Bank
