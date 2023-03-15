BOURBONNAIS TOWNSHIP — For anyone looking to switch up a workout routine — or just to rediscover the fun they had as kids on the playground — the Challenge Course at Perry Farm Park is installed and ready for play.
Featuring 10 different exercise structures, the bright orange and green course is located in the northeast part of Perry Farm, a short walk from the farm-themed children’s playground.
The course allows for a “whole-body” workout, challenging strength, endurance, agility and balance in a safe environment.
Ed Piatt, executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District, said the course was designed specifically to provide more recreational opportunities for teenagers and young adults.
“We wanted to put up an activity for teenagers so they have something to do at the park,” he said. “We have the swing sets, and that’s for younger kids.”
The equipment in the Challenge Course is designed for ages 13 and older.
Piatt said the course was part of the district’s five-year Comprehensive Master Plan.
Community input into the plan included participants saying more activities for teens and young adults are needed.
The project cost a total of $125,563.
The equipment comes from NuToys Leisure Products and is manufactured by Landscape Structures Inc.
Park district officials went to look at a similar course located in New Lenox, Piatt said.
“We liked what we saw, so we contacted [the company] to see if we could get it replicated here,” he said.
The equipment was ordered in the fall and installed in mid-January over the course of two weekends, or about six days total, Piatt said.
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.