BOURBONNAIS TOWNSHIP — For anyone looking to switch up a workout routine — or just to rediscover the fun they had as kids on the playground — the Challenge Course at Perry Farm Park is installed and ready for play.

Featuring 10 different exercise structures, the bright orange and green course is located in the northeast part of Perry Farm, a short walk from the farm-themed children’s playground.

The course allows for a “whole-body” workout, challenging strength, endurance, agility and balance in a safe environment.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you